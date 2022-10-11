Top Democratic super PAC to air ads on animal cruelty accusations against Oz

Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for Senate in Pennsylvania, speaks during a campaign stop in Erie on September 29. Senate Majority PAC will begin spending millions on October 11 airing an ad that attacks Oz over animal cruelty accusations.

 David Dermer/AP

Senate Majority PAC, the top outside group looking to keep the legislative chamber in Democratic control, will begin spending millions on Tuesday airing an ad that emotionally attacks Pennsylvania Republican nominee Mehmet Oz over allegations that medical studies he oversaw led to animal abuse.

The ads come as polls have shown a tightening race in Pennsylvania's closely watched contest between Oz and Democratic nominee John Fetterman, with polls showing Oz closing the polling advantage that Fetterman had over the summer. The race represents one of the best opportunities for Democrats to pick up a seat in the Senate.

