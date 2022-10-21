The former top aide to Democratic candidate for Florida governor Charlie Crist was arrested Tuesday in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident shortly before he left the campaign, according to court records.

Austin Durrer was charged with second-degree assault on Tuesday in Cambridge, Maryland. On the same day, Durrer was listed as the complainant in a criminal case against a woman, Jackie Whisman, who lists the same address as Durrer and was also charged with second-degree assault.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.