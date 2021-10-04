Top Biden official held calls with airline executives to push for employee vaccine mandates

President Joe Biden's Covid-19 response coordinator is having discussions with the leaders of several major airlines about vaccine requirements for employees, according to a source familiar with the talks.
Jeff Zients, the White House official leading the Biden administration's response to the pandemic, has urged the CEOs to act sooner rather than later when it comes to mandating the vaccine for their workers, the source said.
Administration officials "have been extending their gratitude to airline executives for their commitment and actions to move on these requirements as quickly as they have," the source added.
Reuters first reported on Friday that Zients had spoken to executives with American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines, urging them to enforce vaccine mandates for their employees ahead of forthcoming administration deadlines.
Over the weekend, American Airlines, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue announced they were joining United Airlines in mandating vaccines for employees and Southwest Airlines joined them on Monday. Delta Air Lines remains the biggest holdout.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.