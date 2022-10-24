Former Donald Trump adviser Tom Barrack testified Monday that he was not aware that an Emirati businessman was operating in the United States on behalf of the United Arab Emirates government, as prosecutors allege.

Barrack's attorney Michael Schachter questioned him about meeting Rashid Al Malik, an Emirati who allegedly fled the US in April 2018 shortly after being interviewed by the FBI. He remains at large. Barrack, his assistant Matthew Grimes and Al Malik were indicted for allegedly acting as a secret backchannel for the UAE. Both have pleaded not guilty.

