Timeline: The Justice Department criminal inquiry into Trump taking classified documents to Mar-a-Lago

On August 8, the Justice Department ramped up its investigation into former President Donald Trump's potential mishandling of classified documents, with the FBI search at his Mar-a-Lago resort. Trump is seen here at CPAC in Dallas, Texas, on August 6.

 Brian Snyder/Reuters

The federal criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's potential mishandling of classified documents ramped up this week in significant and unprecedented fashion, with the FBI executing a search warrant at Trump's home at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

The Justice Department inquiry is about documents that Trump removed from the White House as his term was ending in January 2021. Earlier this year, officials from the National Archives and Records Administration, known as NARA, recovered 15 boxes of presidential documents from Mar-a-Lago.

