Timeline: Liz Cheney's political career, from Republican scion to champion of democracy By Christopher Hickey, CNN Aug 16, 2022

Tonight's primary election is a crucial test for Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney. She has been one of former President Donald Trump's biggest and most outspoken critics in the Republican Party. Today, the three-term conservative congresswoman faces multiple Republican opponents, including the Trump-endorsed attorney Harriet Hageman.

Although Cheney voted in line with Trump's agenda 92.9% of the time, her vote to impeach the former President in January 2021 led to her ouster as GOP conference chair. A year later, the Republican National Committee took the unprecedented step of formally censuring her for serving on the House January 6, 2021, committee.

Now voters will decide her future in the House. For Cheney, tonight's election represents another chapter of a tumultuous political career.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
