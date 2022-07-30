Questions over potential deleted Secret Service text messages surrounding January 6 burst into view earlier this month with a letter from the Department of Homeland Security inspector general, sparking a new investigative thread for the House January 6 committee as well as questions about the role of both the agency and the inspector general himself, Joseph Cuffari.

But the issue surrounding the possible loss of text messages dates back more than a year prior, as the Secret Service and the watchdog went back and forth on the loss of data on multiple occasions. As CNN reported on Friday, Cuffari's office knew about the missing texts as early as May 2021, months earlier than previously known.

