Three weeks from Election Day, pre-election voting keeping pace with 2018

Voters turn out to cast their ballots as early voting begins on October 17, in Atlanta, Georgia. Nearly 2.5 million Americans have already cast their ballots in the midterm election.

 Megan Varner/Getty Images

Three weeks from Election Day, nearly 2.5 million Americans have already cast their ballots in the midterm elections, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist.

In 30 states where Catalist has data for 2018 and 2022, pre-election voting is on par with this point four years ago.

