Thousands of federal inmates who were released from prison to complete their sentence from home as a preventative measure to combat the spread of Covid-19, will be allowed to remain on home confinement, the Justice Department announced on Tuesday.
Since March 2020, the federal Bureau of Prisons has placed more than 36,000 inmates on home confinement, according to the agency's website. While more than 25,000 have completed their sentences, 7,700 remain on home confinement.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.