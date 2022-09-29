Sen. Joe Manchin has wielded his power more than any other senator in the 50-50 Senate -- but whether he wants to do it for six more years is still a question.

The moderate West Virginia Democrat told CNN Thursday he is undecided on whether he wants to run for another term in 2024 when he undoubtedly would be the biggest GOP target given the sharply conservative tilt of his state.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.