Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin has tested positive for coronavirus after being exposed to someone with the virus earlier this week, according to his communications director, making him the third GOP senator to test positive in 24 hours.

"Senator Johnson was exposed to someone who tested positive for covid-19 on Sept. 14. He stayed in quarantine for 14 days without developing symptoms and tested negative twice during that time. He returned to Washington on Sept. 29 and shortly after was exposed to an individual who has since tested positive. After learning of this exposure, the senator was tested yesterday afternoon. This test came back positive," Johnson spokesman Ben Voelkel said in a statement.

Voelkel said Johnson "feels healthy and is not experiencing symptoms" and will isolate until cleared by his doctor.

Most of the staff in the Republican senator's Washington office have been working remotely, and the office will go all-virtual for the immediate future, Voelkel said.

Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

CNN's Terence Burlij contributed to this story.