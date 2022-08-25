Two counties in the crucial swing state of Nevada have appointed officials who have cast doubts about the 2020 election to oversee their elections this fall -- raising alarms among voting rights advocates less than three months before Election Day.

In Northern Nevada, commissioners in Storey County, a rural county of roughly 4,000 people outside Reno, recently selected Jim Hindle, the vice chairman of the Nevada Republican Party, to serve as interim clerk-treasurer. Hindle was among the six Nevada Republicans who signed a false certificate purporting to give the state's electoral votes to then-President Donald Trump in 2020 -- despite Democrat Joe Biden winning this western battleground by more than 33,500 votes.

