These Republicans voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial

Seven Republican senators joined with Democrats in voting to convict and declare former President Donald Trump guilty at the conclusion of his second impeachment trial.

Ultimately, there were not enough votes for conviction, meaning that Trump has been acquitted of inciting an insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6. The GOP defections nevertheless stand as a sharp rebuke of the former President.

The Republicans who voted for conviction were:

Richard Burr

Bill Cassidy

Susan Collins

Mitt Romney

Lisa Murkowski

Pat Toomey

Ben Sasse

This story is breaking and will be updated.