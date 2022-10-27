A month after Hurricane Ian swept across Florida, Ciry Sosa and her family are still living in the Fort Myers Beach apartment where the dirty salt water rose up to 4 feet, destroying most of their belongings and leaving behind mold on the walls. They are sleeping on air mattresses and relying on donations of food, clothes and other essentials from neighbors and community groups.

After the storm passed, Sosa, 41, waited in line for three or four hours at a local library to apply for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, known as FEMA. She noted that she lives with her husband and teen son and explained what happened during the storm. About a week later, an inspector came to take a look.

