The last midterm primaries of August take place Tuesday with contests in three states: Florida, New York and Oklahoma.

High-profile races include the Democratic primary in Florida to take on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and a GOP Senate primary runoff in Oklahoma, the winner of which is likely to be the state's next junior senator. But it's the House races that take center stage, with several competitive contests in Florida and especially New York that could be key to determining control of the chamber next year.

CNN's Renée Rigdon contributed to this report.

