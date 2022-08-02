The 2022 midterm season returns in earnest Tuesday, with primary elections in five states: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington.

In addition to high-profile Senate, gubernatorial and other statewide races, there are a number of key US House races to watch as Democrats fight to defend their razor-thin majority, with the political winds blowing largely in Republicans' favor.

CNN's Renée Rigdon contributed to this report.

