This week, more public and private entities rolled out Covid-19 vaccine mandates as the Delta variant continued its spread. Meanwhile, the situation in Afghanistan deteriorated as more cities fell to the Taliban amid the US departure.
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
- Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes
- Senate Republicans block effort by Democrats to advance voting and election bill
- Judge allows defamation lawsuits against Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani and MyPillow CEO to go forward
- Rand Paul reveals in late financial disclosure that his wife bought stock in company behind remdesivir in February 2020
Thursday
- Census Bureau releases population data, starting scramble to redraw congressional lines
- US Embassy in Kabul again urges Americans to leave Afghanistan 'immediately'
- US saw a two-decade high in border crossings in July
- Justice Amy Coney Barrett denies request to block Indiana University's vaccine mandate
Friday
And that was the week in 17 headlines.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
