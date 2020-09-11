This week saw added scrutiny on around the Postal Service, mail-in balloting and the threat of foreign interference. Congress has yet to make any headway with a coronavirus economic relief package.
Monday
- Trump launches unprecedented attack on military leadership he appointed
- Trump pushes misleading claim China is stoking protests to help Biden win election
Tuesday
- Trump tells his supporters to become poll watchers with a baseless claim about fraud at voting locations
- Justice Department wants to defend Trump in E. Jean Carroll defamation lawsuit
- Trump visibly distressed over Atlantic story fallout from claims he disparaged the military
- House committee to investigate US postmaster general for allegedly reimbursing employees who donated to GOP candidates
Wednesday
- 'Calls without us knowing:' Aides point fingers in wake of Woodward's latest book
- Trump lists 20 more potential SCOTUS nominees to boost conservative support
- Trump's August fundraising falls short of Biden's by more than $154M
- Whistleblower alleges top Trump appointees abused authority by telling officials to alter intelligence to match Trump claims
- White House tries to dismiss Trump's admission that he knew Covid-19 was deadly and downplayed it
Thursday
- Trump team grilling local election officials about mail-in ballots
- Fact check: Trump lies that he didn't lie about the coronavirus
- Russian, Chinese and Iranian hackers all targeting 2020 election, Microsoft says
Friday
- Diplomats worry Trump's desire to withdraw US troops risks success of Afghan-Taliban talks
- White House coronavirus task force focuses on higher education in state reports
And that was the week in 16 headlines.