This week, suicide attacks killed American service members in Afghanistan, Covid-19 cases continued to climb and the Supreme Court struck down the administration's eviction moratorium, all making for what could be considered the worst week yet of President Joe Biden's tenure in the White House.
Monday
Tuesday
- Kathy Hochul becomes governor of New York as Cuomo leaves in disgrace
- Biden keeps August 31 deadline to withdraw from Afghanistan: 'The sooner we finish the better'
- Supreme Court won't halt court order forcing Biden to revive 'Remain in Mexico' policy
- Progressives stand by dual track plan following impasse with moderates over budget vote
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
And that was the week in 16 headlines.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
