This week, advocates for the recently expired nationwide eviction moratorium scored a victory as the CDC rolled out a new, yet more limited, moratorium following pressure and protest by some Democrats. Meanwhile, concerns over the nation's debt limit bubbled up among Republicans on Capitol Hill as negotiations over the bipartisan infrastructure package neared the finish line ahead of the August recess. 

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

And that was the week in 16 headlines.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.