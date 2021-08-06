This week, advocates for the recently expired nationwide eviction moratorium scored a victory as the CDC rolled out a new, yet more limited, moratorium following pressure and protest by some Democrats. Meanwhile, concerns over the nation's debt limit bubbled up among Republicans on Capitol Hill as negotiations over the bipartisan infrastructure package neared the finish line ahead of the August recess.
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
- Biden announces new emissions standards, target that 50% of vehicles sold in US by 2030 are electric
- McConnell rejects Democrats' effort to get GOP to back raising the nation's debt limit
- White House touts more than 864,000 vaccinations in last 24 hours, highest rate since early July
- FDA could lay out a national strategy for Covid-19 booster shots in early September
Friday
And that was the week in 16 headlines.
