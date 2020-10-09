Likely still positive for Covid-19, President Donald Trump left Walter Reed on Monday and continuously touted the therapies he received from the world-class health care facility.
Monday
- Trump's reckless return met with a dramatically changed White House
- 'I'll go in a moon suit': GOP senator who tested positive for Covid vows to vote for Trump's SCOTUS pick
- Fighting false mail-in ballot claims, states seek outside help
Tuesday
- Biden says there shouldn't be a second debate if Trump still has Covid-19
- 11 political days like we've never seen before
- Biden says United States is in a 'dangerous place' and calls for unity in Gettysburg speech
Wednesday
- More than 5 million general election ballots cast so far
- No masks and no back up measures: How the White House became ripe for an outbreak
- Coronavirus looms over vice presidential debate as Pence and Harris clash over Trump's response
Thursday
- Trump puts his own spin on his health as doctors reveal little
- Feds charge six men accused in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
- Trump's rejection of virtual format puts future of debates in question
- Pelosi pushes new bill to determine whether Trump is capable of serving as President
- Trump, in total reversal, is telling allies he is, in fact, interested in a broad stimulus deal
Friday
- Trump appears poised to reemerge on the campaign trail despite scant health details
- Major indictments appear unlikely in investigation of Russia probe despite Trump pressure
And that was the week in 16 headlines.