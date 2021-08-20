This week, President Joe Biden defended his handling of the situation in Afghanistan as conditions deteriorated rapidly amid Taliban control. On Thursday, a bomb threat at the US Capitol reinforced fears of terrorism within America's own borders.
Monday
Tuesday
- Biden administration embroiled in internal blame-shifting amid Afghanistan chaos
- An incoherent strategy doomed the 20-year US mission in Afghanistan, watchdog says as US withdraws
- US to ship first of the 500 million Pfizer doses Biden pledged to donate globally
- House Democrats face major divisions over infrastructure strategy
Wednesday
- Georgia officials advance controversial review of Fulton County elections operations
- 'We're going to do both': White House argues it can offer booster shots to Americans while sharing vaccines globally
- Biden promised allies 'America is back.' Chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal is making them fear it's still 'America First.'
Thursday
Friday
And that was the week in 16 headlines.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
