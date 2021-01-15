As the coronavirus continues to rage across the country, Washington saw another historic week as President Donald Trump became the first US president to ever be impeached twice. Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden announced new economic plans, continued to build out his cabinet and prepped for Wednesday's inauguration. DC remained a city on lockdown, as federal and local authorities tightened security in the aftermath of the January 6 mob attack on the Capitol.
Monday
- Mayor urges people to avoid DC as Secret Service begins inauguration prep early
- House Democrats to fine lawmakers who don't wear masks on the floor after 3 Dems test positive and blame GOP colleagues
- FBI warns 'armed protests' being planned at all 50 state capitols and in Washington DC
Tuesday
- Defiant Trump denounces violence but takes no responsibility for inciting deadly riot
- 'People can't afford to wait': Biden and allies push for quick confirmations of nominees, citing security threats
- Final days bring new urgency to Trump's desire to pardon himself and his children
Wednesday
- Biden team to produce prime-time inauguration television special
- See historic moment House reaches enough votes to impeach Trump
- White House task force warns some Covid-19 strains 'may have evolved into a more transmissible virus'
- Trump has told staff not to pay Rudy Giuliani over irritation at being impeached again
Thursday
- Park Service announces closure of National Mall through inauguration
- Biden to put $2,000 stimulus payments back in play
- Trump explodes at Nixon comparisons as he prepares to leave office
Friday
- Already shunned from polite society, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner face new cold post-insurrection reality
- US says Capitol rioters intended to 'capture and assassinate' elected officials
And that was the week in 15 headlines.