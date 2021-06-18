President Biden wrapped up his first trip abroad with a long-awaited meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. In Washington, the Supreme Court reaffirmed the Affordable Care Act, meaning Obamacare remains the law of the land.
