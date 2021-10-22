This week, Democratic leaders grappled internally with how to pass President Biden's agenda with a pared-down price tag. Meanwhile, all eyes are on Virginia as a new poll showed the governor's race in a dead-heat.
Monday
- Democrats push Biden to take forceful role in bridging party's sparring factions over agenda
- Colin Powell, military leader and first Black US secretary of state, dies
- Harris makes the case for Biden's climate priorities in visit to rapidly draining Lake Mead
- Justice Department asks Supreme Court to block Texas' 6-week abortion ban
Tuesday
Wednesday
- White House under pressure to act on voting rights, but it's not ready to blow up the filibuster
- Liz Cheney: Bannon refusal to cooperate suggests Trump was 'personally involved' in planning riot
- January 6 committee approves Steve Bannon criminal contempt report, setting up key vote later this week
- Obama in new McAuliffe ad: 'Virginia, you have a lot of responsibility this year'
Thursday
Friday
And that was the week in 15 headlines.
