Late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg became the first woman and Jewish person to lay in state at the US Capitol on Friday. Meanwhile, negotiators averted a government shutdown, which loomed this week.
Monday
- Trump narrows Supreme Court list as weighty decision looms
- Second judge rules against USPS, says election mail must be prioritized
- Justice Department labels New York, Portland and Seattle as 'anarchy' jurisdictions
Tuesday
- Fight over Supreme Court already shaking up Senate races
- Pelosi and Mnuchin reach agreement to keep government funded until December 11
Wednesday
- Trump claims White House can overrule FDA's attempt to toughen guidelines for coronavirus vaccine
- Trump refuses to commit to a peaceful transition of power after Election Day
- Congressional candidate's apparent ascent to Congress could be a 'bellwether' for QAnon
Thursday
- White House touts unusual Justice Department announcement about 'discarded' Trump ballots in Pennsylvania
- Trump again casts doubt on whether he'll accept election result in latest unfounded attack on voting process
- No 'coordinated national voter fraud effort' in past elections, FBI director says
Friday
- As Trump refuses to commit to a peaceful transition, Pentagon stresses it will play no role in the election
- Trump has lost patience with CDC head after series of mixed messages
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state at US Capitol
- Federal judge orders nationwide 2020 census counting to continue through October 31
And that was the week in 15 headlines.