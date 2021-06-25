This week, President Biden announced he and a bipartisan group of senators reached a long-sought deal on infrastructure, but there are caution signs ahead. Meanwhile, the spotlight remained on the Capitol riot as more January 6 videos were unveiled, the House announced an investigation and the first defendant was sentenced.
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
- Kamala Harris to make first trip to the border as vice president this week
- New videos show Capitol rioters attacking police line from officers' point of view
- Biden warns of 'more pronounced' summer crime spike as he announces plan to tackle gun violence
- Judge rebukes GOP for downplaying US Capitol riot as he hands out first sentence in insurrection
Thursday
Friday
And that was the week in 15 headlines.
