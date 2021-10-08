This week, an urgent showdown over the debt ceiling was averted -- for now -- as Republicans cut a deal that pushed the deadline back by two months. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court returned for in-person proceedings for the first time since the pandemic began, kicking off what is expected to be an impactful term.
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
- Senate Judiciary Committee issues sweeping report detailing how Trump and a top DOJ lawyer attempted to overturn 2020 election
- The last-minute deal on the debt ceiling that only saves the economy for now
- McConnell's shift on debt ceiling fight puts GOP in a bind
- Virginia's elections will be the most telling political test yet of stringent Covid policies
Friday
And that was the week in 14 headlines.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.