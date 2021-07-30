This week, the Senate voted to start debate on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill after a bipartisan group of lawmakers finally struck a deal. Meanwhile, the White House moved to mitigate the rise of Covid-19 cases and the CDC rang the alarm over the apparent severity of the Delta variant.
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
- Senate opens debate on trillion-dollar infrastructure bill after bipartisan group strikes deal
- White House works behind the scenes to prepare labor leaders for federal employee vaccine requirement
- Subpoena fight looms over Trump as House committee plots extensive January 6 probe
- House Republicans revolt over reimposed mask mandate
Thursday
Friday
And that was the week in 14 headlines.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
