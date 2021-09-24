This week, President Joe Biden's agenda hangs in the balance. Amid a worsening migrant crisis at the southern US border and a jumbled booster shot rollout, Biden is urgently trying to mend fractures between moderate and progressive Democrats that threaten to topple his $3.5 trillion spending bill and $1 trillion infrastructure package.
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
- Special envoy for Haiti resigns citing 'inhumane' US decision to deport thousands of Haitians from US border
- House approves $1 billion for Israel's Iron Dome defense system
- Border Patrol sought extra resources in Del Rio as far back as June, union emails show
- January 6 committee issues first subpoenas for witness testimony to four Trump loyalists
Friday
And that was the week in 14 headlines.
