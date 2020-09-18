This week, wildfires scorched the West Coast as President Trump questioned climate science. Meanwhile, the US Postal Service remained in the spotlight as a federal judge moved to block policy changes and The Washington Post revealed the White House had halted a plan that would have distributed face masks to Americans through the Postal Service this spring.
Monday
- Trump baselessly questions climate science during California wildfire briefing
- Bipartisan officials from several states rebuke USPS' inaccurate election mailers
Tuesday
- Trump dismisses voter questions on how he handled coronavirus
- Avalanche of mail ballots -- and ballot-watchers -- threatens to slow results after polls close
Wednesday
- Army National Guard major told Congress feds requested heat ray and stockpiled ammunition before clearing DC protest
- Barr says calls for coronavirus lockdown are the 'greatest intrusion on civil liberties' other than slavery in US history
- Attorney General William Barr suggests charging violent protesters with sedition
Thursday
- Weekly White House task force reports reflect mixed messages on masks
- Bipartisan negotiations over spending bill are not finished yet but moving in right direction
- Federal judge temporarily blocks USPS policy changes nationwide
- Pence's former lead coronavirus task force aide slams Trump and endorses Biden in new video
Friday
- New revelations reinforce concerns that Trump's political motives are a higher priority than Americans' health
- Trump administration announces $13 billion in additional aid to Puerto Rico
- Washington Post: WH nixed plan to distribute 650 million face masks through USPS
And that was the week in 14 headlines.