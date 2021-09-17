This week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom held on to his job in a recall election, which President Joe Biden touted as a victory for strict Covid-19 mitigation efforts, including vaccine mandates. Meanwhile, a shaken US Capitol braced for an upcoming rally in support of those jailed in the January 6 insurrection.
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
- Republican lawmakers keep Saturday's right-wing rally at arm's length as Democrats spotlight GOP extremism
- Texas governor orders six points of entry along the southern border to be shut down
- France cancels Washington reception and tones down celebrations of US-French Revolutionary War victory amid submarine spat
Friday
And that was the week in 14 headlines.
