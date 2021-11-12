This week, concerns over inflation and unreliable supply chains forced the Biden administration to step up its efforts on two fronts particularly important to Americans, according to a new CNN Poll. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump and his allies continued to try to block the January 6 committee's progress.
Monday
- CNN Poll: Majority of Americans say Biden isn't paying attention to nation's most important issues
- January 6 committee issues 6 subpoenas to top Trump campaign associates, including Michael Flynn and John Eastman
- Pentagon intensifies effort to evacuate families of Defense Department service members from Afghanistan
Tuesday
- Harris tasked with the next phase of cleaning up Biden administration's French faux pas
- New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu declines Senate bid in significant blow for Republicans
- Biden administration announcing actions to alleviate supply chain issues at nation's ports
- Republicans who voted for Biden's infrastructure bill come under fire from Trump
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
- Republicans seize on federal vaccine mandates to fire up their base and try to court new voters worried about the economy
- House Democrats to introduce resolution censuring Paul Gosar for video depicting violence against Ocasio-Cortez and Biden
- As Biden agenda hinges on Manchin, House progressives look to 'deescalate' tension
And that was the week in 14 headlines.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.