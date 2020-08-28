This week, a Category 4 hurricane made landfall but didn't disrupt the already reworked Republican convention. Meanwhile, thousands took to the National Mall for a civil rights march days after another Black man was shot by a White police officer.
Monday
- Fauci warns against premature authorization of coronavirus vaccine
- Republicans pitch Trump as an empathetic leader protecting the country from Democrats on convention's first night
Tuesday
- Kenosha unrest tests political potency of Trump's 'law and order' convention message
- With a month left, judge is asked to give 2020 census more time
- House lawmakers introduce bipartisan resolution to condemn 'dangerous' QAnon conspiracy theory
Wednesday
- Mike Pence sides with law enforcement as sports stars protest police brutality
- Fauci says he was in surgery when task force discussed CDC testing guidelines
- US intelligence officials say there's no evidence to back up Trump's claims about threats to mail-in voting
Thursday
- Federal judge gives Trump administration 10 days to answer questions about USPS slowdowns
- Trump stays silent on Jacob Blake shooting but vows to stop violent protests and slams the NBA
- FEMA braces for Hurricane Laura amid coronavirus response
- Donald Trump recycles much of his 2016 message as he accepts renomination
Friday
- Jacob Blake's sister at March on Washington: 'Black America, I hold you accountable'
- House Democrats move to hold Pompeo in contempt of Congress
And that was the week in 14 headlines.