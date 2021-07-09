With Congress on recess, all eyes were on President Joe Biden in Washington this week. Biden defended the US troop departure from Afghanistan and sought to boost Covid-19 vaccination efforts at home and abroad. Meanwhile, behind-the-scenes negotiations continued over the bipartisan infrastructure package.
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
- US to send millions of Covid-19 vaccines to Latin America
- GOP Rep. Chip Roy says he wants '18 more months of chaos and the inability to get stuff done'
- Federal judge blocks effort to invalidate parts of new Georgia voting law ahead of July runoffs
- Rudy Giuliani suspended from practicing law in Washington, DC
Thursday
Friday
And that was the week in 14 headlines.
The-CNN-Wire
