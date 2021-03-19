This week, the surge of unaccompanied children at the southern border quickly grew to be a political emergency for President Biden. Meanwhile, ongoing fear among Asian Americans rose to new heights after shootings in Atlanta left eight people dead, including six Asian women. This all comes amid Biden's push for a speedier vaccine rollout and Covid-19 response.

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

And that was the week in 14 headlines.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.