This week, President Joe Biden and other Democrats in Washington celebrated two hard-won legislative achievements: Biden signing the infrastructure bill into law and the House passing his social safety net package. Plus, Biden participated in a classic pre-Thanksgiving White House tradition for the first time as president: the turkey pardon.
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
- This could actually be the week Biden's Build Back Better passes the House
- 'QAnon Shaman' Jacob Chansley sentenced to 41 months in prison for role in US Capitol riot
- House votes to censure and remove Gosar from committees over violent video targeting AOC and Biden
- Steve Bannon pleading not guilty to contempt of Congress charges
Thursday
Friday
And that was the week in 14 headlines.
