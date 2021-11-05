This week, President Biden returned from his foreign trip to a party in crisis after losing the Virginia gubernatorial race -- and nearly losing the assumed-to-be-safe New Jersey governor's race. Meanwhile, Democrats turned the screws on one another in an effort to pass Biden's social spending bill and the infrastructure bill, despite ongoing internal opposition.
Monday
- Two conservative Supreme Court justices appear open to abortion providers being able to challenge Texas law
- Joe Biden wants America to lead the world against the climate crisis. That goal faces a big test this week.
- This is the week that Biden might actually clinch the deal on his legislative agenda. Seriously.
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
And that was the week in 13 headlines.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.