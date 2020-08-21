Although this week was dominated with DNC headlines, there were other compelling Washington moments worth examining. In case you missed it, Trump embraced the fringe internet conspiracy theory QAnon, because "they like me." Steve Bannon and three associates were arrested (on a yacht, no less). And the future of the post office has never been so relevant.
Monday
- Federal judge blocks Trump administration's rollback of Obama-era transgender health care protections
- Trump warns of 'rigged election' as he uses conspiracy and fear to counter Biden's convention week
- Democrats cast 2020 choice as between Biden's empathy and Trump's chaos on first night of convention
Tuesday
- Security guard who met Biden in elevator gives first nominating speech at Democratic convention
- Trump's and first lady's ballots have been returned in Florida
- Presidential campaigns already preparing for nightmare voting scenarios
Wednesday
- Trump embraces QAnon conspiracy because 'they like me'
- Kamala Harris officially becomes the first Black woman to be a major party's vice presidential nominee
- 'A growing sense of panic' with no fresh federal relief in sight
Thursday
- Steve Bannon, three others charged with fraud in border wall fundraising campaign
- Trump in overdrive to produce a blockbuster RNC that outshines Dems
Friday
- Postmaster general: Delivering ballots on time 'No. 1 priority' between now and Election Day
- Democrats to stage week of counterprogramming to Republican convention