This week, all eyes were on Capitol Hill as constantly shifting negotiations highlighted the split between moderates and progressives in the Democratic caucus, all amid efforts to pass a bipartisan infrastructure package and a budget bill that includes many of Biden's signature policies.
Monday
Tuesday
- Oregon approves the nation's first new congressional map
- Biden and Democrats face dual front battle and have only 48 hours left
- Liberals revolt at Pelosi's plan to hold infrastructure vote without social safety net bill
- McAuliffe and Youngkin battle over Covid-19 vaccine mandates in Virginia governor's debate
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
And that was the week in 13 headlines.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
