This week, Democrats on Capitol Hill scrambled to achieve consensus on key pieces of President Joe Biden's agenda as he headed to Europe for a series of summits with key leaders. Meanwhile, a Republican Trump critic announced he won't seek reelection in Congress.
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
- 'God love ya': Warm relationship between the world's most powerful Catholics on display as Biden and Pope Francis meet
- Adam Kinzinger, outspoken GOP Trump critic, won't seek reelection for US House seat
- Families forcibly separated at the border by the Trump administration seeking settlements in ongoing negotiations
And that was the week in 13 headlines.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.