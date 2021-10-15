This week, Democrats are at an impasse on President Joe Biden's agenda in Congress. Meanwhile, the House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection is sending a message to Donald Trump and his associates: Defy subpoenas, and face criminal contempt charges.
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
- January 6 panel moves to hold Steve Bannon in criminal contempt
- Biden says nation is 'headed in the right direction' on Covid but now is a 'very critical period'
- Senators call on Blinken to appoint someone to lead efforts to address 'Havana syndrome'
- Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized for infection but 'on the mend'
Friday
And that's the week in headlines, by The Point.
