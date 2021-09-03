This week, President Biden's infrastructure agenda took a backseat as the last US troops left Afghanistan and Hurricane Ida devastated both the Gulf Coast and the Northeast, while the Supreme Court allowed a restrictive new abortion law to stand in Texas -- effectively outlawing most abortions sought in the state.
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
- Supreme Court denies request to stop Texas 6-week abortion ban, with John Roberts and liberals dissenting
- Biden says he'll press Congress on infrastructure after wildfires and Ida wreak havoc on US: 'The climate crisis is here'
- Kevin McCarthy among GOP lawmakers whose phone records January 6 select committee asks to be preserved
- Manchin upends Democrats' push to enact Biden's agenda this month, calling for 'pause' on $3.5 trillion bill
Friday
- Biden pledges to support communities ravaged by Hurricane Ida: 'I promise to have your backs until this gets done'
- Senate Judiciary Committee to hold hearing on Supreme Court's abortion ruling and 'shadow docket'
- Biden administration's September 20 booster rollout may be scaled back to just Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at first
And that was the week in 13 headlines.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.