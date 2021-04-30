This week, President Joe Biden gave his first address to Congress on the eve of his 100th day in office. Meanwhile, bipartisan talks on police reform cemented the issue on Washington's political agenda.
Monday
- Oklahoma governor signs near-total abortion ban into law
- Census Bureau announces 331 million people in US, Texas will add two congressional seats
Tuesday
- Biden to raise minimum wage for federal contractors to $15 an hour
- Garland announces Justice Department investigation into the Louisville Police Department
- Ilhan Omar reintroduces policing legislation as progressives eye ongoing bipartisan talks
Wednesday
- 5 takeaways from President Biden's first address to Congress
- Sen. Tim Scott in GOP rebuttal says 'the President and his party are pulling us further and further apart'
- Federal agents execute search warrants on Rudy Giuliani's Manhattan home and office
Thursday
- Florida Legislature passes elections bill that adds restrictions to voting
- George Floyd family attorney after lawmaker meetings: 'We believe that everybody is committed' on police reform
Friday
- Biden says schools 'should probably all be open' in the fall
- 100 million US adults are now fully vaccinated, White House says
And that was the week in 12 headlines.
