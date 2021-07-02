This week, President Joe Biden reprised his role of consoler-in-chief in south Florida as US and coalition troops prepared to leave Afghanistan for good. Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed ahead with a Capitol Riot probe and New York prosecutors charged the Trump Organization for an alleged tax scheme.
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
And that was the week in 12 headlines.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.