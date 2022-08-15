Lawyers allied with former President Donald Trump directed a data firm to copy information from local election systems in three battleground states, records obtained by The Washington Post show.

The data firm, SullivanStrickler, copied sensitive information from a Dominion voting system in Coffee County, Georgia, and were directed by Trump-connected attorneys to do the same in Michigan and Nevada, the Post reported on Monday.

