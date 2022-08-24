Trump-era records were not returned to the government during the waning days of Donald Trump's presidency despite a determination by one of his lawyers that they should be, an attorney at the National Archives said in an email reviewed by The Washington Post.

"It is also our understanding that roughly two dozen boxes of original presidential records were kept in the Residence of the White House over the course of President Trump's last year in office and have not been transferred to NARA, despite a determination by Pat Cipollone in the final days of the administration that they need to be," Gary Stern, the National Archives and Records Administration's chief counsel, wrote in an email to members of Trump's legal team in May 2021, according to the Post.

CNN's Evan Perez and Gabby Orr contributed to this report.

