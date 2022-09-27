Kyle Young, one of several rioters who attacked Washington, DC, police officer Michael Fanone during the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol was sentenced to 86 months in prison on Tuesday.

"On January 6, the violence was you," Judge Amy Berman Jackson told Young before handing down the sentence, adding that he was a "one man wrecking ball" that day who attacked Fanone "under the whirling banner of a 'Blue Lives Matter' flag."

