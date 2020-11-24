President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force is reviewing evidence about how long people need to quarantine to be safe and slow the spread of Covid-19, according to Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Brett Giroir.

Giroir said at a news conference Tuesday held by the US Department of Health and Human Services that there is starting to be a "preponderance of evidence" that a shorter quarantine, complemented by a test, may be enough to slow the spread of Covid-19, and that a 14-day quarantine may no longer be necessary. He did not say specifically what shorter time period is being considered.

"We are actively working on that type of guidance right now, reviewing the evidence, but we want to make absolutely sure," Giroir said. "Again, these kinds of recommendations aren't willy-nilly. They're worked on with a variety of experts."

A CDC spokesperson told CNN, "CDC is always reviewing its guidance and recommendations in the light of new understandings of the virus that causes COVID-19, and will announce such changes when appropriate."

