Former President Donald Trump and former vice president Mike Pence are set to hold dueling events Friday in Arizona, turning the state's upcoming Republican primary for governor into a proxy fight between the two former allies as they inch toward what could be a 2024 showdown.

The Arizona race is the latest test of Republican voters' priorities, as they decide between a candidate who has built her campaign around Trump's election lies and one who more closely reflects Pence's desire to steer the GOP's focus away from relitigating 2020 and toward conservative policies.

